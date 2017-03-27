NEW DETAILS: Fatal accident on Route 60 near Crawley, WV

4:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2017 UPDATE:

New information was released about a fatal accident on Route 60 in Greenbrier County. Investigators said an SUV traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and hit a tractor-trailer that was headed west.

The driver of the SUV was declared dead at the scene, the passenger had be be flown to Charleston Area Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was taken to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. The identities of the victims have not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Travelers are advised to avoid Route 60 on Monday, March 27, 2017 after a major accident shut down the road. Officials said that Tommy Hall Road (Route 60) between Crawley and Rupert was closed at around 9:30 a.m. Deputies said that a tractor-trailer collided with an SUV. One person was killed in the accident. There were two others who were injured. One of those had to be flown from the scene. The other was taken to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. There is no word on the identity of the victims.

The eastbound lane was reopened at around 2 p.m. The westbound land was expected to be shut down for another 1 or 2 hours. People are asked to avoid the area until the road is reopened. Crews were working to clean up diesel fuel which spilled in the accident.

Rupert, Rainelle and Clintonville Fire Departments were on the scene. The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department is investigating the accident with the assistance of State Troopers. Investigators were attempting to reconstruct the crash.