Community assistance sought in Beckley shots fired investigation

Police are asking for help from the community to find out who opened fire at a home in Beckley. The incident happened on March 21, 2017 at around 10:30 p.m. Investigators were called to Bair St. where they found a home had been hit by a bullet that had apparently been fired from the area of the 500 block on Hunter St.

Detectives said there was a beige or tan car seen leaving the area shortly after the shots were heard. It was headed in the direction of S. Kanawha St. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be left using your computer, phone or mobile device by using the P3 Tips App.