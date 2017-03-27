West Virginia department accepting home heating applications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Department of Health and Human Resources says it will accept applications for emergency low-income energy assistance starting Monday until funds are exhausted.

The federally funded program helps eligible residents who have a termination notice in paying home heating bills.

According to the department, residents whose primary heat source is gas or electricity must provide their shut-off notice when applying for the emergency funds.

Those using other sources or bulk fuel may qualify if their fuel is low during the application period.

Households that get the benefits are required to show payments were used for home heating.

