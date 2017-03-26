Tamarack Spotlight: Davis and Elkin Appalachian Ensemble

Sunday people in Raleigh County had the opportunity to listen to the Davis and Elkin Appalachian Ensemble during Tamarack Spotlight. The inaugural spotlight aims to celebrate youth art month.

The show was put on by Davis and Elkins College students, who performed a variety of regional dance styles, contemporary choreography, and a selection of traditional Appalachian songs and tunes.

"I like to come out here to eat and I like to come to the concerts and hear the music and I wanted to see what Davis and Elkins is like. I have seen them one time before, they were always very good. They've been very good concerts, very versatile," said Inge Danford, audience member.

The concert was free to the public.