Fayette County Fair Share program hosts town hall on legislative issues

Fayette County's Fair Share program hosted a town hall meeting to discuss the current legislative session with community members.

"Anytime I get an opportunity to get a bit more educated on what's going on, I intend to be there. I like activity rather than just written words," said Jean Evansmore, Fayette County resident.

On Sunday, Jean Evansmore got the opportunity to turn thought into action. She was one of the several Fayette County community members who attended the town hall to learn more about current bills in the legislative session

"I would hope that this would inspire them to open up their minds, to do a little bit of reading, to do a little bit of checking what they thought to find out if it is in fact valid," Evansmore added.

While community members were hoping to speak directly to their county representatives, many of them were in conferences at the Capitol or were unable to attend.

"We have all of your legislative contacts so that once you leave this meeting you will be able to contact them about these issues and hold them accountable," said Thomas Ingles, Fayette County Fair Share Chairman.

Many of the issues discussed at the town hall include tax proposals and pollution laws, among others.

"There are so many bills in the state legislature that will impact Fayette County, some positively, a lot of them negatively. So we're attempting to bring the community to educate them on these bills and what all is involved," Ingles added.

Thomas Ingles, chairman for the Fayette County Fair Share program says he hopes town hall meetings like Sunday's will give the community a better understanding on current issues in their community.

"We want the people of Fayette County to be more engaged and talk to people about these issues that affect them directly," said Ingles.

The Town Hall was sponsored by Fayette Fair Share Political Action Committee and Southern Appalachian Labor School.