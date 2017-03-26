Raleigh County Commission Listens to Residents Concerns

The Raleigh County Commission held a meeting this week to hear from the public about any problems they need to address.

One resident from the Clear Fork area spoke on behalf of himself and his frustrated neighbors. After the last severe storm a few weeks ago, residents living in the Clear Fork area lost power for four days.

Residents said their Suddenlink connection was down which left them with no access to any phones in the case of an emergency.

One resident pleaded to the commission asking them to make sure this won't happen again.

The commission said in response, they will be writing a letter to Suddenlink to prevent this problem in the future. "Asking them in the future if we have a power outage in the future to put a generator so they would have communication with the people outside," said Raleigh County Commissioner, Dave Tolliver.

The commission said they are going to do what they can to make sure that area receives the help it needs.