The Beckley Concert Association Wraps Up a Season of Success

The Beckley Concert Association series wrapped up this season and now prepares for the next.

The Beckley Concert Association publicity director said this season of concerts has been one of its most successful.

Artists like Landau Eugene Murphy, Chapter 6 and most recently Time For Three have performed this year.

All of the concerts take place inside the Woodrow Wilson High School auditorium. "We've had a lot of new people coming in and seeing our music. We've diversified over the years from being strictly classical and now we've diversified into all sorts of different genres," said the Beckley Concert Association Publicity Director, Peggy Debnam.

The final show for this season of the Beckley Concert Association will be April 9th. Early bird specials for next season will go on sale that same day.