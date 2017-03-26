Hinton's Got Talent Sees Another Year of Success - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Hinton's Got Talent Sees Another Year of Success

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
HINTON, W.Va -

Saturday night (3/25) the Hinton Hope Foundation hosted the 4th annual Hinton's Got Talent.

Our very own 59 News reporter, Shannon Clowe was this years emcee for the event.

12 different youth and adult finalist performed different acts ranging from music to dance.

This years first place winner for the adult acts was Beth Mathena and for the youth, Lily Comer took home the grand prize.

This event works to showcase the talent throughout West Virginia while contributing to a good cause. All money raised goes to the Hinton Hope Foundation which works to provide financial support to students in Summers County. 

