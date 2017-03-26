A Bill Helping Churches to Stream Services Passes in the WV House

A new bill passed by the West Virginia House is working to allow rural churches to stream their services. The house approved for this broadband bill to form a council and funding.

IHeartChurch streams their services and said they've seen a lot of benefits in response. "We want to make sure that we are connecting with as many people as possible," said the Associate Pastor for IHeartChurch, Quinton Runyon.

Runyon said he has seen a tremendous benefit from streaming church services to those across the country and right here in West Virginia. "It gives you an opportunity to put your footprint into someone's home so that they can connect with you," said Runyon.

For those who may be home bound, sick in hospitals, or just from other states, this technology allows them to spread the word of God. "There are folks that can't get out, folks in nursing homes, and one of the things their families tell us is they lose a connection," said Runyon. This allows them to reestablish that connection so they don't miss out on anything.

Runyon said he has even experienced the benefits of this himself, "I watched online when I had pneumonia, it works out, it gives us a farther reach to share the gospel," said Runyon.

This is a tool Runyon hopes other churches will be able to take advantage of as well. "It may not be for everyone, but I think this is something other churches should consider to expand their reach," said Runyon.

Next the broadband bill will go to the West Virginia Senate.