Pence: Health care overhaul setback 'won't last very long'

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. (AP) - A defiant Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump's administration is refusing to accept defeat on health care.

A day after legislation was pulled off the House floor that would have unraveled former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul, Pence told a gathering Saturday in Scott Depot, West Virginia, that "we will end the Obamacare nightmare and give the American people the world class health care that they deserve."

He told a few hundred people at construction materials firm Foster Supply that Friday's setback was a victory for the status quo in Washington, D.C., "but I promise you that victory won't last very long."

Earlier, Pence and U.S. Small Business Administrator leader Linda McMahon held a private discussion with a dozen business owners about the challenges they face.

