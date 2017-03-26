Volunteers Take Part In Keep Mercer Clean Campaign



The Keep Mercer Clean Campaign has officially kicked off in Mercer County.



Dozens of volunteers hit the streets to pick up trash and debris along Glenwood Park Road. In the past two years, volunteers have collected 500 tons of debris from all over the county. Organizers said its important for residents to get involved and join the campaign to help beautify the community.

"You know this campaign started 3 years ago as a movement and it was really to get people interested and take advantage of good weather in the spring and saying that you know we want to make our place better for people that come here to visit and the people that live here so the more that do that the better," County Commissioner Greg Puckett said.

Coming up next month on April 7 and April 21 the county will be hosting two tire drop off locations for residents. For more information visit the keep mercer clean facebook page