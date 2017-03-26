Princeton Child Law Services Hosts Annual 5K

Dozens of residents hit the pavement Saturday morning for a 5k run/walk to raise awareness for at risk youth and child abuse.



"Child abuse is a silent killer in our community and a lot of people don't know that it exist because its not put in the newspapers very often and so we try to raise awareness and let people know that we know it does exist and try to fight it to keep it from happening," Monica Holliday said. Holliday serves as an attorney for Child Law Services Inc.



Now in its 7th year, the event is used to fulfill the dream of Alex Aldridge. A local who loved his community and was a victim of child abuse at just 2-years-old.

During his adolescence he faced other challenges and turned to drugs. But in 2010 he decided to turn his life around by volunteering and working with children according to his adoptive mother Nancy Aldridge.



"He was outgoing he was always smiling he was everyone's friend and at his celebration of life service so many people stood up and told about how Alex had influenced them with their positive attitude," she said. Unfortunately in the same year he died from an overdose after experiencing a relapse. "It was my son's wish that once he could break his addiction cycle that he could help other kids that were at risk in southern West Virginia and so to have this race thousands of dollars every year is so comforting."

As a result of her loss, she now serves as an advocate for victims of child abuse and stresses the importance for those who may be struggling to seek treatment. "Seek help for the counselors from the mental health systems, from a friend but get someone to help you get someone to talk to and to help you with the resources."

Funds raise form the event go toward Teen Court. An alternative sentencing Program that offers teen offenders an opportunity to take responsibility for their crime by participating in community service, and educational opportunities.