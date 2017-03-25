UPDATE: Beckley escapee still on the run

11:30 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2017 UPDATE:

Officials are still searching for a man who is accused of escaping from the Beckley Correctional Center. Jason Ancell was being held on charges of Felony DUI and Fleeing from Police. Now he also faces an escape charge.

According to officials with the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Ancell has a home in Clarksburg, WV. He was released there on furlough, but failed to return as scheduled. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Beckley Correctional Center at 304-256-6780. Anonymous tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers by using the P3 Tips App on your phone, computer or mobile device.

ORIGINAL STORY: Law enforcement in Raleigh County is seeking help from the public. They're searching for Beckley Correctional Center escapee Jason Ancell. Officers say he escaped from Beckley Correctional facility on March 25, 2017 and is now wanted on felony charges.

Ancell is 5'7", 145 pounds, and has hazel eyes. He also has multiple tattoos including a flame on his neck and Grim Reaper on his left, upper arm.

Police also say he may be traveling in a 2013 Dodge Dart with the license plate number IJT- 696. If you have any information contact the Beckley Correctional Center at (304) 256-6780.