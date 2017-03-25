Local baseball officials got the chance to learn more about how to officiate the game today during the Umpire Mechanics Clinic. The clinic offers umpire tips on field and plate mechanics.
During the clinic speakers also gave some educational advice on the game. Saturday's clinic wrapped at 5:00 p.m. Sunday's course will start again 9:00 a.m.
