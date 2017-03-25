State Archery Tournament in Charleston

The National Archery in Schools program is hosting their 12th annual state wide tournament today at the Civics Center in Charleston. More than 500 kids from all over the state, ages 4th through 12th grade will compete in the tournament.

Saturday kids had the option to compete in individual or team competitions.

"It may be a bit intimidating but we try to make them as comfortable as possible and the method is still the same. This is not a program about being psychically agile or strong but it's more about focus, being able to maintain your concentration, focus on your target and just shut everything else out," said Art Shomo, Archery in Schools Tournament Coordinator.

There were also teams at the tournament today from Shady Spring Middle School, Shady Spring High School, and James Monroe High School.