Make America Great Again March held in Charleston

On Saturday many community members in Charleston took part in the National Campaign, Make America Great Again March. 59 News was at the event and spoke with participants about why they got involved.

"We're marching for the people that don't get enough respect," said Jennifer Perdue, March organizer.

Jennifer Perdue was one of the dozens of people who marched to the West Virginia Veterans Memorial on Saturday. She says she's marching to show support for President Trump, Vice President Pence and first responders all over the nation.

"It's time for someone to say thank you. Thank you for taking care of us, thank you for giving us the freedom that we've got, thank you for fighting for our freedom, thank you for continuing to fight for our freedom," Perdue added.

"We wanted to come out and show support for our President Donald Trump and the military lives, the police lives, the firefighters, the working force that keeps us all safe," said Marci Gregg, event participant.

The National Campaign, Make America Great Again March is an initiative aimed to show support for America, as well as honoring veterans and first responders. However, there were other people participating in the march who were walking for additional causes.

"I wanted to come out to support our President and our Vice President and West Virginia really needs some help. He's going to help our coal miners and put people back to work and also we have a drug problem here that really needs worked on and I believe he's going to be great for the state of West Virginia," said Nita Bucklen, event participant.

Then there were others who simply marched to encourage unity within the nation.

"It's important for all of us to stand together as a country, to stand together to support the President, to want him to succeed. There's enough division, but we succeed when we unite and work together," Gregg added.

There was also an area for donations at the gathering for people to donate food, clothing, and toiletries for homeless Veterans.