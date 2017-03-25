Judge rules Dominion's coal ash pit polluted Virginia water - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Judge rules Dominion's coal ash pit polluted Virginia water

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal judge has found Virginia's largest utility violated the Clean Water Act because arsenic is flowing from a coal ash storage site in Chesapeake, polluting ground and surface water.

U.S. District Judge John Gibney Jr. issued the ruling Thursday in a lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club against Dominion Virginia Power. But the judge also found that the arsenic discharge poses no health or environmental threat. He didn't order the ash removed to a lined landfill, as the Sierra Club wanted.

Instead, Dominion must conduct testing and the two sides must submit a remediation plan.

Dominion says it's pleased the court found no threat resulting from the ash at the former Chesapeake Energy Center.

An attorney representing the Sierra Club expressed disappointment the court didn't order a "full cleanup."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.