Mother pushes for legalization of medical marijuana

After the House recently voted down an amendment that would allow doctors to prescribe medical marijuana, one mother in Fayette County is speaking out. 59 News spoke with her about why she believes medical marijuana could help her sixteen year old daughter .

Evelyn Bostic was born with a rare, neurological disorder. Her mother says the disorder causes her to suffer from seizers on a daily basis. While current medications don't help Evelyn, her mother believes medical marijuana could improve her condition.

"There is a lot of science that shows that it helps," said Janice Bostic, Evelyn's mother. Bostic has been reaching out to local lawmakers for the past several months, trying to share her daughter's story, in hopes of legalizing the drug. After rallying for the cause in Charleston just last weekend, she's hoping lawmakers and even community members can change their minds.

"It is medicine. The science is there to prove it. People need to do the research and people need to become aware of our legislative process and talk to our representatives that's the most important thing," Bostic added.

While there are supporters like Bostic in favor of the medical cannabis, other delegates voted against the bill because the rules for using the drug were unclear.

"Can you prescribe it to an 11 year old, a 15 year old? Do you have to be 18 to get the medical marijuana? I want rules in place," said (R.) Delegate Ben Queen, Harrison.

Medical marijuana is legal in 28 other states including Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, which allow some form of the drug.