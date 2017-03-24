First McDowell County Adult Drug Court Graduation Held

The first graduation for the McDowell County Adult Drug Court Program was held on March 24, 2017. 3 people were honored and received diplomas at a ceremony held in the Honorable Judge Booker Stephens' courtroom.

Marion Starr, Eric Mitchell, and Monica Martin went through a 12 month program that taught them new coping mechanisms to deal with drug addiction and how to be a productive member in the community. 51 year old Starr said his battle was with opioids and alcohol. He said he took his first drink when he was 8 years old. Now he's been sober for a year.

Starr said, "Got in trouble with the law enforcement and then they helped me with this drug court program. This drug court is really helpful. It really is. I'd like to thank God, couldn't of did it without him."

22 year old Mitchell said the program wasn't an easy process. He said his battle was with xanax.

Mitchell, "It feels great. It's been a long hard road but I'd like to thank Judge Murensky, Judge Stephens, and the whole drug court team. McDowell County really needs drug court. If there's one program this town needs, it needs drug court in it."

A reception was held following the ceremony. The program was established in November of 2015 with the Honorable Judge Booker Stephens presiding.

Stephens said, "McDowell County has an organized, structured, and disciplined program that turns out graduates like these 3 individuals over here today."



Starr said, "We're talking about starting a class for family members for the whole family because it don't just effect the individual doing, it it effects the whole family."