McDowell County Deputies Getting Ready To Move To New Building

The McDowell County Sheriff's Department is the process of changing buildings. They are moving to the Frontier building on Virginia Ave in Welch which isn't too far from where they were originally. The 911 center is on the second floor there.

Sheriff Martin West said they had the evidence room remodeled at their new location and got the locks changed. West said they hope to move into their new building in the next couple of weeks.

West said, "We're looking to move because of the better facilities and it's cleaner. We'll have a new heat pump for air and heat. We're close proximity to the courthouse so if there's any problem or emergency, we'd be able to respond within a minute."

The new building will also be handicap accessible. West said in the current building they are in, they've had trouble with the heat cutting off and water dripping down into their building.