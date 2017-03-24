Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2014 double murder

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) - A McDowell County woman has pleaded guilty to charges in the shooting deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a burning pickup truck.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph (http://bit.ly/2o0e1iz) reports that 46-year-old Sheila Bailey of Crumpler pleaded guilty Thursday to accessory after the fact for murder and third-degree arson in the October 2014 deaths of 21-year-old Brandon Church and 46-year-old Clinton Mullins.

Investigators said Bailey's husband, Donald Bailey, shot both men after an argument fueled by alcohol.

Sheila Bailey and another man were accused of helping her husband burn the bodies. That man was found not guilty in the case, but Donald Bailey was convicted of murder and other charges last June. He's now serving two life sentences.

Sheila Bailey's sentencing is scheduled for June 7.

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com

