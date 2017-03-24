Local Environmentalist Group Accuses Construction Company of Breaking Judicial Order

A Fayette County judge ordered a stop to an injection well at Danny Webb Construction in Lochgelly in the summer of 2016.

But environmentalists in the group, Headwaters Defense said they found hazardous waste had still been leaking out of this pipe from the injection well, as recently as this week. They told 59News the spot where the pipe has leaked was rented by Danny Webb until summer, 2016.

"What we see here in this example is something that was not supposed to be happening that happened, that is toxic and it could be hurting people," Brandon Richardson, co-founder of Headwaters Defense, said. "And it's all happening under the watch of the Department of Environmental Protection."

Richardson accused the DEP of not taking care of the situation. He said the waste leaks he believes he discovered are the reason for several people he knows of in the area getting sick.

"I wouldn't want to disclose their health situations, but generally, you know this creek has proven to be toxic and that involves illness with the endocrine system," Richardson said.

The DEP official at this site of the pipe said it's clean. He declined to go on camera.

Danny Webb Construction also declined to comment on the matter.

