Prescribed Burn Done in Raleigh County For Oak Study

The National Park Service held another prescribed burn Friday March 24, 2017 at Grandview National Park for a study on oak trees.

Dave Bieri, National Park Service public information officer, said there has been a recent lack of saplings from the Oak trees. So, the NPS is burning about 40 acres of park land to take a look at its effect on the growth of new oak trees in the area.

"So they'll be able to contrast these different scenarios and get a better understanding of why oaks aren't regenerating as well as they should," Bieri said.

Bieri said the data from this study will be collected and reviewed over the next several years. NPS agencies from Virginia and Ohio also helped out with the prescribed burn.

