Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship transferred to Phoenix

A little more than a month before he is set to be released from prison, former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship has been transferred to a facility in Phoenix, AZ.  Blankenship was convicted on a Conspiracy charge in connection with the explosion at the Upper Big Branch Mine in April 2010.  There were 29 miners who died in that explosion.

Blankenship was serving a one-year sentence at Taft Federal Prison in California.  He has now been transferred to a residential reentry management field office in Phoenix.  He is set to be released on May 10, 2017.

