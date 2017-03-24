Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship transferred to Phoenix

A little more than a month before he is set to be released from prison, former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship has been transferred to a facility in Phoenix, AZ. Blankenship was convicted on a Conspiracy charge in connection with the explosion at the Upper Big Branch Mine in April 2010. There were 29 miners who died in that explosion.

Blankenship was serving a one-year sentence at Taft Federal Prison in California. He has now been transferred to a residential reentry management field office in Phoenix. He is set to be released on May 10, 2017.