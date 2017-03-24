Two local men charged with drug possession

On Wednesday, March 27, 2017, Lewisburg Police arrested two men on drug charges after searching a residence on Hilltop Drive.

Officers received information about possible drug activity, which led to the arrest of Roy Charles Warning, 23 of Lewisburg and Aaron Burns, 30 of Fairea. Both men were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Warning was also charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and Burns, a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Both men were arraigned in Greenbrier County and are in the Southern regional Jail near Beckley on a $50,000.00 bond.