Tazewell County man faces death penalty

The grand jury in Tazewell County has returned dozens of indictments. That session wrapped up on March 14, 2017. The crimes ranged from Child Endangerment to Capital Murder. More than 27-percent of the indictments were directly drug related.

The most brutal crime on the indictment list was for Capital Murder. Barry Coleman, 39, of Richlands, VA is facing the death penalty for the murder of Nancy Smith. He allegedly stabbed her to death in December 2015 at Flanary Rental Storage. Coleman was also indicted for robbery and several other charges.

A complete list of indictments can be viewed below: