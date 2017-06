Lewisburg Police stopped a vehicle on a traffic violation in White Sulphur Springs on Wednesday, March 24, 2017.

According to the police, the driver, Robert Leon Brant, 43, of White Sulphur Springs, WV was in possession of individually wrapped packets of methamphetamine. Brant was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Greenbrier County man and released on bond.