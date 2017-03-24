State Budget Plan Could Have Major Impact on Arts Organizations

"In the extreme case,' says Micah Labishak of the Greenbrier Valley Theatre, "we'd have to examine the possibility of cutting programs which is the last thing that we want to do."

If the state budget were to pass in its current form, that worse case scenario would be reality for Micah. How the West Virginia State Executive Budget, Volume III reads right now, funding for organizations like Greenbrier Valley Theatre and Carnegie Hall would be cut down to nothing.

"It's too valuable a resource. There are only four Carnegie Performing Arts centers left in the world, and we're one of them," adds Sara Crickenberger, Executive Director of Carnegie Hall.

For both Lewisburg-based organizations, state money makes up more than 10 percent of their annual budgets. With massive cuts, both would struggle to make up the difference through donations.

"To keep asking, when there's an established record of state supporting our activities, Carnegie's activities, to put that pressure back on the people who have already gone above and beyond what they could reasonably be asked to do. To me, it's a lot to ask of people," says Labishak.

Officials from Greenbrier Valley Theatre and Carnegie Hall say that funding cuts wouldn't just impact what's going on inside their doors. The affect would spill out on to the streets of Lewisburg, affecting the local economy.

"When you have organizations of this size drawing cultural tourism, It's not just bringing people to the Theatre or the Hall," says Labishak, "it's bringing people to local businesses, local restaurants, they're staying in local hotels."



Both Greenbrier Valley Theatre and Carnegie Hall are hoping for changes to be made before the state budget passes.