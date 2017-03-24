Stuart's Smokehouse Brings Unique Activity to Alderson

Saturday afternoons in Greenbrier County just got a little more interesting.

On the first and third Saturday of each month, Stuart's Smokehouse in Alderson is hosting Belt Sander Racing. Anyone is welcome to enter a belt sander in to the competition. The power tools race down a 35 foot track.



It's $6.00 to enter a belt sander and the winners get gift cards and prizes. "People like that it's different and it doesn't happen around here. We actually found it in Texas at their big State Fair that they have there. Stuart is all about being different and doing something different so, they started doing the belt sander race because it's something that's not familiar in our area," says restaurant employee Samantha Skaggs.

The next belt sander race is on April 1st! You can visit Stuart's Smokehouse Facebook Page for all the information on entering the races!