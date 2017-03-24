Greenbrier Valley Visitor Center Slated to Host Saturday Stage

The Greenbrier Valley Visitor Center is staging a new event beginning in April.

It's called Saturday Stage. The Visitor Center will host musical acts on Saturday afternoons. The new program is slated to begin on April 15th. The first four Saturday's are filled with performers, but the center is still looking for musicians who would like to take part.

"We thought what a great idea to offer another exhibition space for our local musicians. Bring somebody in that's going to be on Saturdays, Saturday afternoons. We hope to have a performance venue for any local musicians to provide music," says Kristi Godby of the Visitor Center.



The performances begin Saturday April 15th. If you are interested in being a performer, contact the Greenbrier Valley Visitor Center.