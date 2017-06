The city of Bluefield wants to improve its relationship with Landlords in the Area.



Friday afternoon City Manger Dane Rideout, hosted a luncheon to receive constructive feedback from local landlords.

During the meeting the group voiced their concerns and addressed some of the challenges they face when trying to work with the City.



Rideout said the city plans to continue the dialogue with landlords on regular basis all in effort to strengthen development in the community.