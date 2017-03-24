Bluefield Chamber President To Retire After 20 Years

After serving nearly 20 years on the job as President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Bluefield's two Virginias, Marc Meachem is headed to retirement.

"This has been as I told my board a very short 20 years this job is very fulfilling in that you can get things accomplished, you're helping people you're helping businesses and that's what its all about," Meachem said. He added that he's grateful for the opportunity to serve his community since 1997, But now his focus will be centered around spending time with family, especially his four grandchildren.

"Getting that time to spend with them and watching them grow up, they are 8 month old twins, a 3-year-old and a 12-year-old so they are looking forward I think to having their grandpa spend some time with them."



His replacement, Joshua Cline is no stranger to the economic community. The last four years, Cline has worked as the Assistant City Manger under Dane Rideout.



"I'm looking forward to it, the Chamber is a great community institution it has a long standing history of representing businesses in our area, education entitys in our area but also focusing on those life issues that are important," Cline said.Cline also said he plans to focus on bringing more opportunities to the two Virginias and hold on to the counties beloved traditions. " Free lemonade day, The Coal Show Better Living Show, The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival, so there are some wonderful great things that we already do and so being able to focus on those great traditions while also finding new ways to operate is important."



Cline's first day on the Job is April 17.