LATEST: Jackie Withrow bill fails in Legislature

3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017 UPDATE:

Two bills aimed at closing the state run facilities of Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley and Hopemont Hospital in Terra Alta failed just before the end of the legislative session.

While both bills made it through the House of Delegates and the Senate, there was an amendment sent back to the House for agreement. Delegates did not pick up that amendment for consideration on the last day of the session, essentially killing the bills.

ORIGINAL STORY: "The purpose of this bill is to require the selling of Jackie Withrow Hospital by the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources." That is the note at the bottom of House Bill 2366. The facility has been on the chopping block in the West Virginia Legislature in the past, but in 2017 it has moved further along than ever before. On Friday, March 24, 2017, the bill was passed by the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Efforts to close the hospital have raised concerns from the employees who work there. Earlier in March they held a union meeting to discuss the matter.

Following the vote in the house on Friday the bill moves forward. It was communicated to the West Virginia Senate after it was passed. The complete text of the bill can be viewed below.