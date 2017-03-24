McDowell County Schools to cut dozens of jobs

The loss of more than 100 students in McDowell County is one reason behind staff cuts by the Board of Education. Another reason for the cuts is the loss of more than $1 Million in excess levy funds.

The board held a special meeting to announce they will be have 10 hearings over the possible terminations for the next school year. The school system has suggested eliminating 40 positions. Half of those would be service positions, such as custodians, secretaries and cooks. The other cuts would be from professional positions.

Employees are allowed to speak before the board to make their case for not cutting jobs. They are also allowed to have representation during those hearings.