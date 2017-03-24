Meth arrest made in Beckley

The Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has been busy cracking down on drug dealers. On Thursday March 23, 2017 officers searched a home on Hargrove Street in Beckley. They found 15 ounces of methamphetamine and four ounces of marijuana. According to a release the drugs have a street value of $85,000. They also found six handguns, one shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle and an AR-15.

Anslem Holder, 51, of Beckley was arrested. He is charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver. Holder was arraigned in front of Raleigh County Magistrate Rick Jones. His bond was set at $25,000.