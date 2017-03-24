Deputies investigate break-in at Beaver Hardee's

A person broke into the Hardee's in Beaver, WV early on Friday morning. According to the regional manager, the suspect pulled up to the drive-thru window just after 2 a.m. on March 24, 2017. The person then broke through the window and attempted to take money from the cash registers and the safe. The manager said the suspect did not get away with any money, but caused a lot of property damage.

The case is being investigated by the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department. Anyone with information on the break-in or the identity of the suspect is asked to call 304-255-9300. Anonymous tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers using the P3 Tips App on your computer, phone or mobile device.