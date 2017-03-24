Coal slurry spills into Crooked Run in Boone County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Coal slurry spills into Crooked Run in Boone County

PEYTONA, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia environmental officials say coal slurry has leaked into Crooked Run near Peytona in Boone County, south of Charleston.

The Department of Environmental Protection said in a news release Thursday an imminent harm cessation order was issued for the Admiral Processing operation, which is an affiliate of Alpha Natural Resources.

The amount of slurry spilled into Crooked Run is being investigated. The agency said inspectors believe the slurry came from a burst pipe at the facility.

Crooked Run flows into Drawdy Creek, which then flows into the Coal River. Officials at water treatment plants in Lincoln County and St. Albans have been notified of the spill. Both have intakes on the Coal River, and they are being shut down overnight as a precaution.

