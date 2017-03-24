New River Gorge National River prescribed fire planned - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

New River Gorge National River prescribed fire planned

A New River Gorge National River official says a prescribed fire is planned for Friday.
The burn is to occur in an oak woodland area in the Grandview area of the park.
The park has planned several prescribed fires through the end of May, ranging in size from 4 to 45 acres, and totaling about 95 acres.
Prescribed fires allow fire managers to conduct a safe burn under optimal conditions and with resources available in order to decrease risks from wildland fire to life, property and resources. The fires also allow managers to restore ecological processes and meet resource management goals.
