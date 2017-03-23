Man Wanted After Armed Robbery with Semi-Automatic Rifle in Nicholas County

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in looking for a man who committed an armed robbery in Craigsville Thursday.

According to a press release, at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, an armed robbery occurred in Craigsville at Hometown Pharmacy.

The suspect was dressed in camouflage with his face covered and a semi-auto rifle.

The suspect of interest is Danny E. Fowler of Tioga, WV who is 5'7" and weighs around 170 pounds. Fowler also has blue eyes.

The suspect allegedly stole a SKS rifle and 200 rounds of ammo from a family member.

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department recovered a stolen Polaris 4-wheeler used in the robbery in a secluded wooded area of Craigsville.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is still at large. Anyone with information or sightings is asked to contact the Nicholas County Sheriff Department.