Big Tax Reform Effort Underway in West Virginia

People in West Virginia might not have to pay an income tax some day. That's just one of the tax reform ideas being kicked around in the Legislature. Others include lowering the income tax for everyone, to just 2.5 percent; creating an eight percent consumption tax on most consumer goods; or getting rid of exemptions for service that don’t currently collect taxes, like attorneys and accountants.

"Consumption tax changes, broadening the base as we've heard, eliminating loopholes for example. That allows us to lower the income tax and that makes us by default, more pro-growth if we can pull that off, and accomplish that," said State Sen. Robert Karnes, (R) Upshur.

But there are concerns. When you expand sales or consumption taxes, everyone pays the same rate.

"Well my first concern is, I think it's going to shift the tax burden from upper income people, to middle and low income people. And that's a concept that I am not comfortable with," said State Sen. Corey Palumbo, (D) Kanawha. the Minority Whip.

On the other hand, getting rid of exemptions on sales taxes, means certain groups will begin paying, that don't pay now.

"We put all the options on the table. We're looking at contracting services, we're looking at financial services, durable goods, we're looking at telecommunication," said Del. Riley Moore, (R) Jefferson.

Delegate Moore says expanding the sales taxes could mean lowering the rates, making West Virginia less expensive to shop in, compared to bordering states.

"There's a wide consensus here, that tax reform has a chance of passing this year. But it could look very different than the proposals that are currently on the table," said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.