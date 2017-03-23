Concord University Celebrates New Scholarship Fund

After a year in the making, University officials at Concord have secured a new scholarship fund to help students with tuition costs. The scholarship is called the Concord University White Coat Society Fund and it will be used to help pre-professional biology or chemistry students.



"The idea is for our alums to get involved, alums who are now doctors, dentists, optometrist those sorts of professions to give back to the university to help students who are following in their paths," Alicia Besenyei said. Besenyei serves as the vice president of Advancement for the University



The fund was started by 4 local donors. Blue Ridge Internal Medicine physicians, Todd A. Smith, DO, FACOI, Christopher D. Parrish, DO and Michael B. Remines, DO; optometrist Brad Lane, OD, of Princeton; orthopedic surgeon Joseph P. Cincinnati, DO, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; and health care provider MedExpress.

Dr. Lane graduated from Concord back in 2002 and said he is grateful for the opportunity to give back and pay it forward.



"I felt that it was really important to give back to my alma mater to a school that was so important to me that gave so much to me.

I'm extremely blessed my time at Concord was great and God has really blessed me and so I felt like I should be able to to give that back."



The fund was started initially with $50,000 and the university hopes other alums will join in follow suit.



"And so what we are asking is other alums to contribute $1,000 annually to be part of the society and keep this fund growing so that eventually we can fully fund a student's full education or provide multiple scholarships," Besenyei said.

The first scholarship from the new fund will be awarded in the fall.

For more information on becoming a member of the White Coat Society contact (304)384-6056.