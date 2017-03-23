Ex-West Virginia schools superintendent Paine gets job back

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The state Board of Education has selected former state schools Superintendent Steve Paine for his second stint in the job.



The board approved Paine's appointment Thursday by unanimous vote after interviewing him and two other finalists in private. His appointment is effective next Monday.



Paine served as state superintendent from 2005 until his retirement in January 2011 at age 55. He is currently interim superintendent of Wayne County schools.



The other finalists were Jackson County schools Superintendent Blaine Hess and state career and technical education officer Kathy D'Antoni.



Current state Superintendent Michael Martirano announced last September that he would leave at the end of the school year. But state board President Tom Campbell says Martirano is stepping down early by mutual agreement.

