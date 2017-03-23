Second Saturdays Coming to Hinton This Spring

Free weekend entertainment is coming to Summers County for when the warm weather sticks around.

Second Saturdays is a series of street concerts that will run from May through October, 2017. They will take place every second Saturday of those months.

All the action will be happening on Second Avenue in downtown Hinton.

"We're trying to just create more activity in the downtown area because things are starting to look really good down there," Jack Scott, Hinton city councilman, said.

The first Second Saturdays will be a full weekend event May 12 and 13. A variety of live local bands are booked for the events.

