Hinton's Got Talent to Benefit Hinton Hope Foundation

Summers County will be the site for a talent show on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Shannon Clowe, 59News reporter, will be the emcee for the fourth annual Hinton's Got Talent fundraiser at Summers County High School. There will be adult and children acts from all over southern West Virginia and beyond.

All proceeds will go to the Hinton Hope Foundation.

"The donations from this event will enable us to give scholarships to seniors at Summers County High School to further their education," Laura Lilly, Hinton Hope Foundation co-director, said.

Tickets will be sold at the door the night of the event.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.