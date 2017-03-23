Summers County Council on Aging Pushes Need For Meals on Wheels Program Amid State Budget Cuts

A program facing possible budget cuts is the Meals on Wheels program.

In response to the looming threat, the Summers County Council on Aging is promoting its March for Meals campaign and delivering hot lunches to seniors.

A small lunch with a chicken drum stick, corn and broccoli doesn't seem like much. But for senior citizens like Robert Greer of Hinton, it's nourishment for the day.

"I couldn't stand on my feet long enough to cook a meal," Greer said. "Which I did before, I got to where I couldn't, you know."

So Greer has his lunch delivered to him throughout the week from the Summers County Council on Aging Meals on Wheels program. He told 59News he's had to use the service for more than the past 10 years.

"Everyday," Greer said. "And I get two on Friday for Saturday."

Greer is just one of dozens of seniors in need in the county who take advantage of Meals on Wheels. It's paid for through grants and state funding through the West Virginia Lottery.

The Summers County Council on Aging is promoting Meals on Wheels through its March for Meals campaign this week, because that money could run dry after budget cuts during the 2017 legislative session.

"Our program is designed to help those seniors who can't help themselves," Lin Goins, Summers County Council on Aging executive director, said. "And in Mr. Greer's position and others in the community, they can't prepare their own meal. This is a life source for them."

Goins said the Meals on Wheels program is vital in feeding the seniors community in Summers County. In fact, about 100 of the meals are served every single day.

"The meal program, it's a tremendous help to me," Greer said. "I don't know what I'd do without it to tell you the truth."

