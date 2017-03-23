Law Firm Selected To Handle Mercer County Opioid Lawsuit

On March 23, 2017, the Mercer County Commission announced at a special call meeting who will be representing Mercer County for the opioid lawsuit against 3 national pharmaceutical companies. Commissioner Bill Archer said they chose the Chafin Bell Law Firm. Archer said they signed a contract.

Archer said, "3 pharmaceutical companies have brought a lot opioids into West Virginia and specifically in the counties of southern West Virginia where we are at crisis level as far as addiction is concerned and really fatalities associated with addiction."

Also at the meeting, they announced a 12.8 million dollar budget for the 2017/18 fiscal year. Archer said the salaries for all full-time Mercer County employees will be getting a 1.5 percent increase.