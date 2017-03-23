Remodeling Underway At New Princeton Police Substation

Remodeling of a new Princeton Police Substation is underway. Princeton Police Chief John Howell said a building was donated to them so they could have a substation. On March 23, 2017, he said the remodeling was coming along just fine. An officer or 2 will be there during the day and hopefully in the evenings as well whenever it opens. Howell told 59News there's no time frame at this point as to when it will be opening.

Howell said, "The downtown district here is growing and we feel like a police presence here will help with that you know help the businesses owners, help them feel more at ease, residents that live in this area you know to have a better police presence up here."

The substation is on Mercer Street in downtown Princeton.