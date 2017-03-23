Princeton Fire Department Plans On Getting 3 New Fire Trucks

The Princeton Fire Department is planning on getting 3 new fire trucks. On March 23, 2017, Princeton Fire Chief Chad Bailey said they are requesting bids to truck companies for 3 new fire trucks.

Bailey said, "We need 2 fire engines and 1 platform. It's a 100 foot platform that will help us be able to reach the tallest building inside the city."

The year of one of the trucks they will be replacing is 1993. Bailey said it is still a good working truck and they hope to maybe sell it to a smaller fire department. They will be getting rid of 4 trucks in total.

Bailey said, "As a truck gets older, maintenance costs go up on the trucks. You have maintenance issues. You have rust issues. All of our trucks are in working condition. We maintenance them twice a year so I don't want anybody to think we're not going to be there. We still have quality trucks. It's just time for us to update our trucks."

Assistant City Manager Mike Webb said the ladder truck is about 40 years old and 2 fire engines are 15 to 20 years old.

Webb said, "We have also put out bids, financials for the trucks for the lease purchase program. They should be received by March 31st. It's important. Our ISO2 rating that the fire department has currently, the trucks play a major part in that, having the equipment, having accessibility."

Bailey said they will start looking through the bids on March 31, 2017 at 3 p.m.