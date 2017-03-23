Suspect in joyriding investigation taken to hospital

An early morning police chase down Route 19 in Raleigh County lands one person in the hospital. The pursuit began in Beaver at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2017. A deputy saw a car without working taillights pull out of a gas station. The car was also weaving down the road. When deputies tried to pull the car over, the driver hit the gas.

During the pursuit, deputies were notified that the car was part of a stolen vehicle and joyriding investigation. The driver eventually lost control and wrecked the car in Cool Ridge.

The suspect was identified as Brittany Hudson, 25, of Beckley. She was taken to Raleigh General Hospital for treatment. The case is still under investigation and charges are expected to be filed.