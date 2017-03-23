Act Test Story Slideshow - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports
Alligators we're the best. Matt, Trace, Chase and Eli McVey met CBS News 59 and had a great time - Thanks 59.
Rainbow from the top of the Ferris Wheel at the WV State Fair from April Hickman Williams
from Anna Linville
Me and my girls Kyra & Aubri on the Catapiller ride Friday from Hope Cline
My son Ryan and I on the swings Friday from Hope Cline
Landon Hall 10 year old from Raleigh County from Jonathan Hall
2016 WV STATEFAIR — with Emma Jo Lambert and Morgan Lambert from Teresa Lambert
These are so good - Only at the fair from David Cox
My sister, daughter, son and I on the Wild Mouse from Amy Elkins-Reed
Abigail, 7 - Her first time at the fair and we were on the Ferris wheel from Amy Elkins-Reed
Eden Wynter Hedrick enjoying her very first trip to the WV State Fair and representing our police officers as Tiny Miss WV Law Enforcement from Jessica Renee Hedrick
Eden Wynter Hedrick enjoying her very first trip to the WV State Fair and representing our police officers as Tiny Miss WV Law Enforcement from Jessica Renee Hedrick
Eden Wynter Hedrick enjoying her very first trip to the WV State Fair and representing our police officers as Tiny Miss WV Law Enforcement from Jessica Renee Hedrick
My son Levi at the fair from Alexis Neal
My niece Elissa Ervin with her goat from Kelly Childers
This was me and my son on Saturday. He loved the fair He's 2½ from Megan Piner
This was me and my son on Saturday. He loved the fair He's 2½ from Megan Piner
2-year-old Liam from the fair. He loved it. from Natalie Harmon Taylor
2-year-old Liam from the fair. He loved it. from Natalie Harmon Taylor
State fair of WV with Savanna and Allyssa from Kandace Thompson
Alden Holliday -state fair WV from Kristen Holliday
from Josie Donell
from Josie Donell
from Josie Donell
from Josie Donell
from Josie Donell
from Josie Donell
At the West Virginia State Fair from Hannah Sheets
from Kim Foss 2
from Kim Foss
from Terry Marcum
Mahala Mabry with her Market Hog selfie from Ashley Mabry
From Chris Allen 2
from Chris Allen
from Kari Bennett 3
from Kari Bennett 2
from Kari Bennett
Our 11 year old grandson Dylan Henry proudly displaying his Blue Ribbon he earned in the Jr Photography competition from Jeff Almond
Slideshow: SLIDESHOW: 2016 State Fair of West Virginia: Traditions You Treasure
Test Slideshow
Act Test Story Slideshow
Posted:
Thursday, March 23, 2017 4:42 PM EDT
Updated:
Thursday, March 23, 2017 4:45 PM EDT
This is a Test
